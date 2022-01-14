Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:QQC opened at $31.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Get Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 36.14% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.