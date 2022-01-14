Singularity Future Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGLY)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:SGLY) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,413 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,254% compared to the typical volume of 145 call options.

Singularity Future Technology stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Singularity Future Technology has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $12.28.

Get Singularity Future Technology alerts:

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Singularity Future Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singularity Future Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.