Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $2.35. Sinopharm Group shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 2,959 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

About Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.