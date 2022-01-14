SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SiTime during the second quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SiTime by 548.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter worth $349,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $229.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.53. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $341.77. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 347.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total transaction of $453,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.15, for a total value of $1,110,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,480 shares of company stock worth $21,101,047. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

