SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $528.76 million and approximately $51.19 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00057510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,182,311,004 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

