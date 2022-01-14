Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 355,800 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 1.14% of SunOpta worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

STKL opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $651.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.87.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, decreased their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.