Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,331 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.09% of Fair Isaac worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Fair Isaac by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fair Isaac by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $438.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.63.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

