Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 180.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Waste Management by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 545,718 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $157.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.