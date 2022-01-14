Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $336.27 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.96.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.