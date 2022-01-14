Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $9.20 Million in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 24.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 33.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49,661 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $931,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 30.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLKB opened at $72.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7,230.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $231.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.46 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $261,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

