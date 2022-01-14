Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,534 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Nucor stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

