Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NIO were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

NIO stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

