Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Lowered to Mixed at OTR Global

OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SKX. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE SKX traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.47. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,669,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,434,000 after buying an additional 272,730 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.