Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Bank of America

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.10.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $152.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.07 and a 200 day moving average of $170.82. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,048 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 743,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 441,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

