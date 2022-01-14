SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Up 202.8% in December

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 202.8% from the December 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SMC stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,487. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.86. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

