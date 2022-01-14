Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Smiths Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smiths Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Smiths Group has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $23.33.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

