Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Short Interest Update

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 228.1% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,445. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $6,193,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 50.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

