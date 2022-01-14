Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given New €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($40.91) to €33.00 ($37.50) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STWRY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Software Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS STWRY remained flat at $$9.56 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.04.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

