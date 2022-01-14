Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Down 7.6%

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) shares fell 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.39. 3,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 431,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTC. Citigroup upgraded Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.66.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.