Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Down 7.6%

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) shares fell 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.39. 3,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 431,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.
A number of research firms recently commented on DTC. Citigroup upgraded Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.66.
In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
