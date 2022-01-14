Sonar (PING) Market Cap Hits $14.12 Million

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sonar has a market cap of $14.12 million and approximately $54,119.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00075163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.71 or 0.07676158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,009.44 or 0.99992858 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00069103 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

