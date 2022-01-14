SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Up 11.4%

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. 14,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 82,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOPH. Cowen began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. The company had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $11,314,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $7,889,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

