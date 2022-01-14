SOPHiA Genetics SA’s (NASDAQ:SOPH) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 19th

SOPHiA Genetics’ (NASDAQ:SOPH) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 19th. SOPHiA Genetics had issued 13,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $234,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

SOPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SOPHiA Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SOPH stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89. SOPHiA Genetics has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $19.80.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Equities research analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,496,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,259,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,889,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

