Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 177.43 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,384,000 after purchasing an additional 406,881 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Sotera Health by 49.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sotera Health by 1,872.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 159,756 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 62.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.