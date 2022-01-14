SouthState Corp Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $245,862,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,692,000 after buying an additional 422,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.20 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.36 and its 200-day moving average is $205.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

