SouthState Corp Buys 220 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 288,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,447,000 after purchasing an additional 68,458 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,069,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $172.30 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $165.11 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.21 and its 200 day moving average is $186.51.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

