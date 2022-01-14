SouthState Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SouthState Corp reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.74.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $182.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.23 and its 200-day moving average is $190.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

