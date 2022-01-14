SouthState Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,277 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after buying an additional 518,266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after buying an additional 351,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3,889.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 358,383 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $38,480,000 after purchasing an additional 349,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.88. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

