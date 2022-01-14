SouthState Corp Sells 225 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 228,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after buying an additional 115,279 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

