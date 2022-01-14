Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.72.

LUV traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $45.30. 206,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,526,951. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of -915.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.55.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

