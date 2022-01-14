S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $38,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,605,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in S&P Global by 109.3% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $430.77. 8,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,034. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.01. The stock has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.90.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

