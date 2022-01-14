Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SBSAA remained flat at $$4.74 on Friday. 27 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,713. Spanish Broadcasting System has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

