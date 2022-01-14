Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Trading 1.6% Higher

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.43. 148,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 214,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.11.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.64. The firm has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.60.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.