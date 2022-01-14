SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,022 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,453.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

GLDM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.