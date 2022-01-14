SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Position Trimmed by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,543,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 347,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187,855 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $220,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,562,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $41.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

