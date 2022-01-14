SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 247.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KCE opened at $101.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $73.88 and a 1-year high of $110.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.32.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

