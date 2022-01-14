Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,821. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth $76,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,445 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after acquiring an additional 953,581 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 937,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 622,832 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

