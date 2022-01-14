Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

SRC stock opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

