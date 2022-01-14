Splintershards Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $54.58 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Splintershards has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005665 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010094 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 453,437,499 coins and its circulating supply is 349,351,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

