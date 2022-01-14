Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

NYSE:CXM opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 3,065 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $49,193.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,464,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

