Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Down 3.3% After Insider Selling

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) fell 3.3% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.27. 3,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 738,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Specifically, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. Research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

