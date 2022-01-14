Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Shares Down 1.4%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The company has a market cap of $72.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 20.13%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

