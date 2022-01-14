STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Raised to $50.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:STAG opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its position in STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

