Stanley Black & Decker Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.31 (NYSE:SWT)

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.3125 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.63. 8,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,345. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $102.50 and a 12-month high of $131.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.70.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

