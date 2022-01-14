Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 85.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $100.39. 208,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,230,075. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

