Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $100.20. 220,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,230,075. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

