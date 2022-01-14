State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after acquiring an additional 451,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after acquiring an additional 498,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after acquiring an additional 296,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,139,000 after acquiring an additional 155,066 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OHI. Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

