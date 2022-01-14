State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Aramark worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,746,000 after acquiring an additional 312,838 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Aramark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after purchasing an additional 194,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aramark by 55.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after buying an additional 1,828,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aramark by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,563,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aramark by 518.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,383 shares during the period.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.69 on Friday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

