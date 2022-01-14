State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Lumentum worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LITE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.24.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $105.32 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

