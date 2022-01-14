State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,308 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,392,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,073.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 640,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 585,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 30.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,092,000 after purchasing an additional 527,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLN opened at $54.82 on Friday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

