State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,428 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 383.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 127,417 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 151.6% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 19.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Mattel by 25.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.